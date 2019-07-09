Odisha Government's 7 hour duty order challenged by non-government lecturers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Throwing a fresh challenge at the state government, lecturers of non-government aided colleges on Monday said they will follow the 7-hour duty order of the Higher Education department only if the government takes steps to fulfil the demands they have been raising for years.

The faculties of the non-government aided colleges, who sought ‘equal pay for equal work’ policy for all lecturers in colleges, said it would be difficult for them to follow the order if they are not paid adequate remuneration as college lecturers. They also asked the Government to upgrade college infrastructure to ensure that lecturers take part in research work after completing their teaching.

“We will follow the seven-hour duty order. But, we will wait to see if the government is fulfilling the demands we have been raising for years.



If it fails to do so, we will hold a meeting to decide our future course of action,” said All Odisha 662 category Non-Government Plus II/Plus III Lecturers and Employees Association leader Golak Nayak.

The government, in a notification issued this week, asked all college lecturers to work for at least 7 hours against the UGC norm of a minimum five hours.