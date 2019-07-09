Odisha police arrest five for attack on SVNIRTAR Professor 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Olatpur police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with the recent attack on Director of Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) Dr Shakti Prasad Das.

The arrested are Laxmidhar Mallick of Kalanga in Khurda, Brahmananda Bhoi of Gabilo, Basir Khan of Brahmanajharilo, Sayed Sadam of Chandni Chowk and Sushant Mallik of Nakhara.

SP Cuttack (Rural) Radha Binod Panigrahi said Laxmidhar, a staff of SVNIRTAR canteen, was the mastermind. Laxmidhar had paid Rs 35,000 to Brahmananda, who is a contractual waiter in the institute’s canteen, to hire Basir, Sayed, Sushant and another Ayub Khan of Brahmanajharilo.



Laxmidhar and Brahmananda had also provided a country-made pistol, which they had purchased from Nayagarh at Rs 15,000, to the hired criminals. Laxmidhar had planned the attack after the director refused his demand to appoint and regularise some staff.