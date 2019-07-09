Odisha State Road Transport Corporation fleet to have electric buses soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) is planning to induct electric buses in its fleet this year. An official of the Transport department said the Corporation, under its annual work plan, has decided to procure e-buses by December 2019, These buses will be run on a pilot basis on important routes in the State. The OSRTC will seek funds from the Centre for the purpose, he said.

In March this year, the Central Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a Rs 10,000 crore package for the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and hybrid) vehicles scheme, also known as FAME, which offers upfront incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles and setting up of charging stations. The Central Government, in its Budget, has also announced GST reduction and incentive for the purchase of e-vehicles.



OSRTC will now submit a proposal to the Ministry of Odisha's Heavy Industries for funds for purchasing e-buses and development of charging stations under FAME-II, the official said.

Meanwhile, OSRTC has decided to purchase 100 new buses as a replacement for the old ones in its fleet which operates in all the 30 districts and on 43 inter-State routes. The corporation currently has 429 buses.



This apart, OSRTC officials said a plan has already been chalked out to make its high-end bus service ‘Rajdhani Express’ operational from the State Capital to all district headquarters by March next year.



The corporation had launched this luxury bus service on 11 routes in January this year. A total of 23 air-conditioned and GPS-enabled luxury deluxe buses were introduced to connect the capital city with 11 district headquarters in the first phase.