Rise in crime rate leaves people of Odisha's Berhampur in state of panic

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Increasing cases of chain snatching, burglaries, motorcycle lifting and other crimes in the city have left residents worried. During the last fortnight, over a dozen houses including that of a constable, an advocate and a bank employee were looted under Sadar and BNP police limits.



Similarly, more than 15 motorcycles were stolen under the same police limits during the period.

Recently, criminals posing as police personnel have looted around 10 persons. But the police have failed to crack any of these cases so far. Locals alleged that taking advantage of lack of patrolling, small shops selling liquor and petrol remain crowded in the night and virtually function as open bars while police has preferred to look the other way.

Apart from the existing patrolling vans, city police had received 20 motorcycles for bike patrolling, but not a single of them is noticed on the road. On the other hand, many hardcore criminals have been released on bail and started reorganising their groups which posed a challenge for the police.

In the wake of increasing crime, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra has urged the public and business establishments to install CCTV cameras for their safety. He also asked all the police stations in the city to remain alert and intensify patrolling in the sensitive areas under their jurisdiction.

In a release on Saturday, the SP said miscreants have mostly targeted senior citizens and women. “We are trying our best to bust these gangs, but since they are not locals it is difficult to trace them as they are fleeing after committing the crimes,” he said.