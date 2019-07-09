The 12 year old Keonjhar girl from Odisha who reads texts blindfolded

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Pragyan Paramita Mahanta, a 12-year-old girl, can read, write and paint blindfolded. A Class-VIII student, she has developed the unique skill through a specialised brain development training programme of Japanese origin known as mid-brain activation.



Now, she has become a cynosure of all eyes by performing the astounding blindfolded activities.

Pragyan’s father Banabihari Mahanta, an accountant at the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) office here, said her daughter’s mid-brain is activated with the help of special training by the director of Glisten’s New Horizon Brain Development Company Tapeswar Mahanta, a resident of Bhodapasi village in the district.



The programme enabled her to do all activities like reading and writing while being blindfolded.

She has covered all the syllabuses of Classes VIII, IX and X under NCERT within a few months. Her accomplishment has also been recognised by her school, the St. Xavier High School, Keonjhar, which has sought special permission from CBSE to allow Pragyan to appear the Board examination this year.



Pragyan aspires to be the youngest IAS officer of the country.

She said she has already started learning several foreign languages like Spanish, French and German. The multi-talented girl also performed as a motivational speaker at various platforms in the country.