Wait for bridge on river Hansua gets longer for people of Odisha's Kendrapara 

Work on the concrete bridge had started soon after the old Bailey bridge collapsed on March 3, 2014 under the weight of a stone-laden truck which has cut off 70,000 people of 35 villages.

The incomplete bridge over Hansua river in Tantiapala village

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: It has become an unending wait for the people of 35 villages to get a safe crossing over the crocodile-infested Hanusa river as the 50-metre bridge shows no sign of completion even after five years.

Work on the concrete bridge had started soon after the old Bailey bridge collapsed on March 3, 2014 under the weight of a stone-laden truck.

Around 70,000 people of 35 villages under Mahakalpada block have almost been cut-off from the rest of the world after the collapse of the Bailey bridge. The authorities then had announced to build a new bridge within six months but the pace of the work is such that it has been more than five years and the new bridge is nowhere in sight, Ranjan Sethi of Bhopala village said.

The affected locals alleged that due to the apathy of the authorities, the bridge is incomplete for so long. Even after missing several deadlines, no action has been taken against the agency in charge of its construction. In the absence of the bridge, the villagers take great risk by using rickety country boats and a temporary bamboo bridge to cross the river.

Hemant Rout, the headmaster of the high school at Barahapur, said students are the major sufferers as their journey to school and back to their villages is fraught with danger. The alternative is a 15-km travel to reach the other side of the river. Lack of a bridge has also affected tourism as the old Bailey bridge also served tourists who visited Barunei river mouth and other attractions in the area.

Executive Engineer of Rural Development department, Kendrapara division Nalinikanta Senapati said the task to construct a new bridge over Hansua river within four months at a cost of Rs 3 crore was given to a contractor. Of the three wells that form the foundation of the bridge, one collapsed last year owing to which the work was delayed. He assured that the work would be completed within six months.

Five years hence, the bridge over Hansua river is far from completion. The old Bailey bridge had collapsed in 2014 under the weight of a stone-laden truck. Even after missing several deadlines, no action has been taken against the agency in charge of its construction

