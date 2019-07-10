11-yr-old boy electrocuted in Odisha's Cuttack 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with a sagging live wire in Sriram village at 42 Mauza locality here on Tuesday.

The boy, Subhradas Acharya, was a Class V student of Saraswati Sishu Bidya Mandir at Bentakar. Sources said Subhradas was playing near his house while he came in contact with the live wire at about 4.30 pm.



A critically injured Subhradas was rushed to Bentakar CHC and alter shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Locals blamed the negligence of Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) staff for the mishap.

Following the incident, tension ran high in the locality as irate locals staged a road blockade by placing the boy’s body in front of CESU office demanding compensation and action against the errant electricity staff.



Later, the road blockade was withdrawn after the boy’s family was provided with Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross fund and another Rs 10,000 by CESU authorities.