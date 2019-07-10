Farmers of Odisha's Jeypore demand crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Drought-hit farmers of Nabarangpur district have demanded that the State Government should provide them crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Last year, scanty rainfall was recorded in Chandahandi, Umerkote, Raighar and Jharigam blocks which had affected kharif crops. The State Government declared the district drought hit and asked Agriculture department officials to assess crop damage and prepare a list of affected farmers.



ALSO READ: ‘Surplus’ worry for farmers of Odisha's Kalahandi, Jeypore

While the report was submitted seven months back, no step has yet been taken to provide crop loss compensation to farmers. Farmers said they had paid premium of crop insurance and hence are entitled to get compensation under PMFBY.

The affected farmers of Jabadhodi, Sanaposola, Boraguda, Nagaguda and Ribiniguda villages submitted a memorandum to the Collector over the issue. They said work for the ensuing kharif season can only begin after they are compensated for last season’s crop loss.