Headmaster of Odisha's Jajpur school attacked  by villager 

JAJPUR: Headmaster of Garabandha Project Primary School under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district was attacked by a man in his office on Monday.

In his complaint, the headmaster Ratikanta Samal said one Pratap Kumar Mallik of Garabandha village, barged into his office while he was busy in his official work during school hours and started badmouthing him without any provocation. “When I objected, he beat me up in my office and also damaged a motorcycle parked on the school campus,” Samal said.

When the headmaster raised an alarm, the school staff rushed to his rescue and caught hold of the miscreant. He was then handed over to the police.



Mallik has been arrested. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained but personal enmity is being suspected to be the case, police said.

The incident comes barely a week after a lady teacher sustained critical injuries after she was hacked in the classroom of a primary school at Niali in Cuttack district by a man.



On July 1, an assistant teacher at Ambapada Primary School in Binishpur panchayat under Niali block, was teaching Class II and III students when the man barged in and attacked her with a chopper.



Past enmity was suspected to be the reason.