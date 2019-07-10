Soon Odisha to have registry for accurate government-to-citizen services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated the process for development of the Social Registry and Integrated Social Protection Delivery Platform (SPDP) for accurate and quicker delivery of Government to citizen (G2C) services.

A national level workshop was held here on Tuesday where experts from World Bank, various States and the Union Government shared knowledge, experience and best practices on the matter.



Inaugurating the workshop, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said, “SPDP is based on 5T principles of the government and this will help cater to citizens’ need more efficiently.”



The need for SPDP is to build a social registry of citizens with concrete and authenticated database.



Outlining the objectives of the workshop, Principal Secretary, Finance Ashok Kumar Meena said the State has a wide variety of social assistance programmes which account for a large share of GSDP annually.



These programmes are administered by departments concerned with their own database and beneficiary registers.

“Development of an integrated social registry would make identification of beneficiaries more transparent, quicker and accountable. This would also reduce the costs involved in transmission of benefits and services to targeted beneficiaries,” Meena said.



He said this workshop is intended to capture the requirements of respective departments and other stakeholders for establishing a social registry. The practices adopted by other States and abroad would also be looked into for working out the best-suited method in Odisha context.

John Blanquest of the World Bank spoke on the practices of social protection platform being followed in some countries. Joint Secretary, Central DBT Mission Saurabh Tiwari explained the national perspectives on direct benefit transfer while senior officers from Telangana and Rajasthan shared the experience of their States with regard to development of social registry and DBT.