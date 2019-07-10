TNIE's World Cup campaign in Odisha gets enthusiastic response 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As India and New Zealand fight for a berth in the final of the ICC World Cup, The New Indian Express drummed up support for the ‘Men in Blue’ through signature campaigns in Sambalpur and Jeypore on Tuesday.

A campaign vehicle of the ‘Express’ went around Sambalpur and halted outside the main gate of Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur University, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and APJ Abdul Kalam planetarium.

On the message board, a large number of students conveyed their best wishes like “Bring the Cup Home” and “Kaho Dil Se, India Phir Se”.



Cricket enthusiasts stopped by on their way to work to scribble their wishes. Mostly women fans were seen writing their messages dedicated to captain Virat Kohli and his team.

More than 600 fans, mostly college students, signed the campaign board hosted by The New Indian Express as it passed by offices and colleges along Jeypore main road on Tuesday.