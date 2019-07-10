Home States Odisha

TNIE's World Cup campaign in Odisha gets enthusiastic response 

A campaign vehicle of the ‘Express’ went around Sambalpur and halted outside the main gate of Gangadhar Meher University and others for cricket enthusiasts to wish their luck to Team India. 

Published: 10th July 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Students participate in the campaign near Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur on Tuesday

Students participate in the campaign near Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As India and New Zealand fight for a berth in the final of the ICC World Cup, The New Indian Express drummed up support for the ‘Men in Blue’ through signature campaigns in Sambalpur and Jeypore on Tuesday.

A campaign vehicle of the ‘Express’ went around Sambalpur and halted outside the main gate of Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur University, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and APJ Abdul Kalam planetarium.

On the message board, a large number of students conveyed their best wishes like “Bring the Cup Home” and “Kaho Dil Se, India Phir Se”.

ALSO READ: TNIE Bhubaneswar holds campaign for Team India, wishes luck for World Cup

Cricket enthusiasts stopped by on their way to work to scribble their wishes. Mostly women fans were seen writing their messages dedicated to captain Virat Kohli and his team.

More than  600 fans, mostly college students, signed the campaign board hosted by The New Indian Express as it passed by offices and colleges along Jeypore main road on Tuesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha TNIE World Cup Campaign Bhubaneswar World Cup 2019 Indian cricket team World Cup Semi Finals Virat Kohli New Indian Express Gangadhar Meher University Sambalpur University APJ Abdul Kalam planetarium Jeypore Sambalpur
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp