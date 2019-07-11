Biggest ever railway pie for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been allocated Rs 5,993 crore in the Railway Budget 2019-20 with a special emphasis on congestion and comfort, passenger amenities and development of railway infrastructure.

The fund allocation this year is the highest so far. Last year’s allotment for the State was Rs 5,252 crore. The allocation for various projects included survey of new lines, track renewal and repairs, road over bridges, road under bridges, electrification and staff amenities.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said Rs 180 crore has been allotted for passenger amenities in the zone while new surveys for Raja Athagarh to Kaipadar Road avoiding Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road, 14-km chord line from Talcher to Angul through colliery to avoid engine reversal at Talcher, bypassing from Titlagarh-Rahenbata to Sikir and flyovers at 11 places including the one at Cuttack for goods train to avoid congestion have been commissioned.

Important ongoing projects have been given special emphasis with allocation of more funds. The highest of Rs 400 crore has been provisioned for 82 km Haridaspur-Paradip new line while the much delayed 289 km Khurda-Balangir new line got an allocation of Rs 350 crore.

The 98.7-km Angul-Sukinda Road new line has received Rs 250 crore, 154-km Talcher-Bimlagarh new line Rs 150 crore, 130-km Jeypore-Malkangiri line Rs 70 crore and 38-km Jeypore-Nabarangpur Rs 10 crore.

Similarly, a provision of Rs 350 crore has been made for doubling of Vizianagaram-Sambalpur 3rd line, Rs 249 crore for doubling of 174.11 km Sambalpur-Talcher line, Rs 210 crore for Budapank-Salegaon (3rd and 4th line), Rs 205 crore for Koraput-Singapore Road, Rs 119.87 crore for Jharapada-Budapank (3rd and 4th line), Rs 86 crore for 80-km Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd line and Rs 85 crore for 180-km Banspani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura line.

“Besides, an estimated investment of Rs 1,400 crore has been provisioned for Jharsuguda-Barapali line which will be taken up through extra budgetary resources. This apart, Rs 4.5 crore each will be spent for freight train maintenance facility at Maneswar and Angul electric loco shed augmentation,” ECoR sources said.

The Budget estimate included grants for two automatic coach washing plants for Bhubaneswar coaching depot, maintenance of coaches, new wheel lathes for Mancheswar workshop, Angul electric loco shed and Bondamunda besides one flyover at Baghuapal.

While special powers have been given to Zonal Railways to develop coach maintenance facilities, stress was laid on road over bridges, road under bridges and elimination of level crossings. The Budget has made a token allocation of Rs one crore for electric engine overhauling workshop at Kalahandi.