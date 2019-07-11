Devotees line up for Navami darshan

By Express News Service

PURI: Devotees on Wednesday made a beeline to Adap Mandap inside Gundicha temple for ‘Navami Darshan’ of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

The devotees waited for several hours in long queues outside the temple for a glimpse of the Trinity as sandhya darshan on ‘Navami tithi’ in Odia calendar month of Ashada is considered auspicious. After a darshan, the devotees jostled to feast on ‘mahaprasad’ even though the price of mahaprasad was increased manifold on the day.

Preparations for Bahuda Yatra (return Car festival) of Trinity began on Tuesday when the three chariots were given a south turn and parked at Saradhabali in front of Nakachana Dwar or the exit gate of Gundicha temple. The Bahuda Yatra will be conducted on Friday.