Govt to explore houseboat tourism

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to diversify its tourism offerings by exploring the potential of various water bodies and wetlands, the State Government took owners and operators of luxury houseboats, water sports and recreation projects in a three-day familiarisation trip to Bhitarkanika National Park and Chilika Lake.

The owners and operators visited Bhitarkanika’s mangrove swamps, called the sobriquet of ‘India’s Amazon’ and Chilika Lake region comprising Rambha and Satapada sites as well as Tampara Lake.

Tourism and Sports Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said Odisha’s landscape is dotted with a variety of water bodies and wetlands besides its 480-km long coast line. The State Government has aggressively promoted water sports and recreation tourism in the recent times, he said.

“We are laying special focus on niche tourism segments such as houseboat tourism, which seamlessly mingles with eco-tourism and water recreation.

Odisha has a habit of creating benchmarks and workable models for sustainable enterprise. In this case too, we shall jointly strive to synergise various segments of water-based tourism as a sustainable segment,” Dev said.

A total of 18 firms comprising 26 participants from six States including Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal were part of the trip.

Kerala Tourism vitally contributed to the success of the initiative and officials from Alappuzha (Alleppey) and Ernakulam (Kochi) districts shared insights from the regulatory, promotional, technical and environmental perspectives.

The familiarisation trip concluded with an interactive session with all participants. The visitors praised the sites stating that these have high potential for houseboat tourism.

“Tampara Lake holds the potential to host international sporting events like banana boat race,” said a water sports organiser.

The Tourism department intends to incentivise investments in niche sectors such as water recreation, houseboat tourism and night camping through policy interventions.