Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik asks Odisha cabinet Ministers to make extensive field visit for reality check

The Chief Minister advised the ministers to use 5-Ts of technology, transparency, teamwork, time and transformation to address the issues of public effectively.

Published: 11th July 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A week after invoking the 'Guru Mantra' of simple living and hard work to BJD legislators, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked Ministers of his cabinet to go on extensive field tours to get a clear idea of government programmes being implemented by different departments at the grassroots level.

Chairing a meeting of the council ministers a day before the budget session of the Assembly to restart after break, the Chief Minister advised the ministers to use 5-Ts of technology, transparency, teamwork, time and transformation to address the issues of public effectively.

He also asked them to make surprise visits to government offices for a reality check of programme implementation and delivery of services to the people. "You must meet people and seek their feedback to know how effectively the 5-Ts are working at the field level," the Chief Minister said.

"The Chief Minister instructed us to make extensive field visits, conduct surprise checks of government offices and review programme implementation, meet people and take their feedbacks on governance and supervise the implementation of 5-Ts for ensuring transparency and efficiency in service delivery," said Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Minister Arun Sahu after the meeting.

The Chief Minister who devised the 3Ts (Teamwork, Transparency and Technology) model of governance during his fourth term added a new dimension to it by adding 'Time' to bring in 'Tranformation' after being elected for a record fifth time in a row.

"Time is most crucial factor which nobody can ignore. I am sure, all of you will diligently handle the issues by using the 5-Ts of our governance and measure up to the expectations of the people," Patnaik said.

In the first meeting of the council of ministers after the election, the Chief Minister had told them that the government will present before the people its achievements vis-a-vis promises on completion of a year of the government.

The council of ministers approved the proposal of the government to refund the money taken out of the State Disaster and Contingency Fund (SDCF) to meet its poll promise of financial assistance to farmers under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

The state government which had withdrawn Rs 734.66 crore from the SDCF had to face severe criticism from oppostion parties for misusing the emergency fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha cabinet ministers field visits
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp