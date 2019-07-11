Odisha to seek inclusion of States in edu panel

Home States Odisha

Odisha Government will seek inclusion of States as members of the National Education Commission (NEC) proposed under the draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019. 

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government will seek inclusion of States as members of the National Education Commission (NEC) proposed under the draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019. 
Attending a State-level consultative meeting on draft NEP 2019 here on Wednesday, Vice-Chairman of Higher Education Council, Odisha Prof Ashok Das said the draft policy, which proposes formation of the NEC or Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, hasn’t made any provision to make States as its members irrespective of the fact that education is a subject under concurrent list of the Constitution. 

“We have received a proposal in this regard which will be sent to the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) for its inclusion in the policy. If included, it will allow States to have a say on important decisions taken in the education sector,” Prof Das said. 

Besides, Odisha Government will propose to the Centre to include a provision of special grant to States for research works at university level in the proposed policy. The Government will also demand upgradation of higher education infrastructure in the State prior to the implementation of the policy, he said. 

At the meeting, organised by the Higher Education department, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh gave four proposals to the Government for inclusion in the policy. The proposals include increase of education budget from 2.7 per cent to 6 per cent, inclusion of rural-based trades like agriculture, forestry and horticulture in vocational education and creation of a database of all college and university pass-outs. 

Higher Education officials said based on the suggestions received during the meeting, a report will be prepared and sent to the MHRD within a week. 

