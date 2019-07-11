Home States Odisha

Pratap Chandra Sarangi asserts BJD defeat in Patkura bypolls in Odisha

Targeting CM Naveen on corruption, Sarangi alleged that the multi-crore chit fund scam happened under his watch and his party has benefited the most at the cost of thousands of poor investors.

Published: 11th July 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the BJP pressing bigwigs into the electoral battle for Patkura Assembly seat, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Wednesday campaigned for party candidate and senior leader Bijay Mohapatra.

Addressing an election meeting at Panchupandab, the Minister came down heavily on Naveen Patnaik government for failing to control crime and law and order in the State. “Law and order situation has completely collapsed in Odisha under the BJD government and crime against women and children is skyrocketing,” he said and added that the ruling party will face defeat in the upcoming election.

Targeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on corruption, Sarangi alleged that the multi-crore chit fund scam happened under his watch and his party has benefited the most at the cost of thousands of poor investors.

Claiming that BJP is holding the fort in Patkura, Sarangi said voters want Bijay to enter the Assembly and people would vote for the party. Calling upon the people to vote for him, Mohapatra said, “Vote for me and teach Naveen Patnaik a lesson. Let him realise that I cannot be kept out of Odisha politics.” 

Despite the fact that the BJD won the Kendrapara seat and captured all the other Assembly seats in the recent polls, the ruling party is facing a tough fight in this seat. Internal fissures have come to the fore as local BJD leaders who were hoping to contest after the death of former candidate Bed Prakash Agrawalla, are opposing the candidature of his wife Sabitri.

Congress candidate Jayant Mohanty, who has a hold over Derabishi block, is likely to make a difference by eating into sizeable votes of the BJD, election watchers said.

