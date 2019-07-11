Home States Odisha

‘State ready with plan to tackle weather aberrations’

Director, Agriculture and Food Production M Muthukumar outlined the contingency plans prepared for different agro-climatic zones of the State.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is ready with contingency plan for farmers of 10 agro-climatic zones to tackle major weather-related aberrations such as delay in onset and breaks in monsoon causing early, mid and late season droughts, floods, unusual rains, extreme weather events.
This was informed by Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahu after a State level interface meeting on enhancing preparedness for agriculture contingencies during kharif 2019 for Odisha here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, which was jointly organised by the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department, Sahu said since two-third cultivable land of the State are rainfed, the farmers are at risk with slightest changes in the climatic condition. Advisories are being issued regularly to farmers to adopt specific rainfed farming systems for risk resilience and sustainability in production.

Informing that the State has been experiencing crop loss in over 6.39 lakh hectare due various natural calamities like drought, cyclone and pest attack in the last couple of years, the Minister said the department has positioned agriculture inputs including quality seeds and fertilisers and is organising demonstration programmes for enhanced water use efficiency, intercrops for increasing soil fertility and pest management.

Apart from providing financial assistance of `13,500 per hectare to cyclone Fani affected farmers in irrigated areas and `6,800 per hectare in non-irrigated area, the State Government has distributed 5,000 pump sets and 10,000 sprayers at 50 per cent subsidy. Similarly, assistance has been provided to affected farmers for revival of horticulture activities in the 14 cyclone affected districts.

Highlighting the purpose and need of interface meetings with various States, CRIDA Director G Ravindra Chary said such meets aim to to provide guidance on coping with adverse weather conditions based on the district agriculture contingency plans prepared by ICAR-CRIDA in coordination with State agriculture and allied departments. Director, Agriculture and Food Production M Muthukumar outlined the contingency plans prepared for different agro-climatic zones of the State.

