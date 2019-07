By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Talasari Marine police in Balasore district on Wednesday rescued two women from a guest house near Digha sea beach. They are residents of Diamond Harbour and Howrah in West Bengal.

Talasari Marine IIC Tushil Majhi said the two women were rescued by police and will be sent to a shelter home in Balasore. It is alleged that the duo was gang-raped by some youths in the guest house. However, no complaint has been lodged, said police.