UTP death leads to tension in Nilagiri

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension ran high at Nilagiri hospital after the death of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) allegedly due to police atrocity on Wednesday.

Locals and kin of the 36-year-old UTP Pagulu Patra of Nuasahi village staged a protest and held the officials of Excise department and Nilagiri Sub-Jail responsible for his death. Pagulu was on Monday arrested by the Excise department for illegal alcohol trade from Nuasahi.

He was lodged in Nilagiri Sub-Jail after his bail was rejected by a court. Pagulu reportedly fell ill in the morning and was rushed to Nilagiri hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. As the news spread, the UTP’s parents along with some villagers gathered at the hospital and staged a protest. They did not let the doctors conduct autopsy on Pagulu’s body and demanded compensation of `5 lakh and action against those responsible for his death. Later, police official officials including Nilagiri IIC Lalita Modi and additional tehsildar rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. However, they failed in their attempt as the protestors refused to relent.

Meanwhile, the sister of the deceased Kasturi Patra has lodged a complaint in Nilagiri police station against Excise Sub-Inspector LS Pradhan and Jailer M Nayak. The IIC said the complaint has been received a probe would be conducted after a case is registered.