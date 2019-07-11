Home States Odisha

Vacant posts in VIMSAR to be filled up soon: Das

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Wednesday assured that all the 118 vacant doctor posts at the VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla will be filled up soon. 

Addressing mediapersons after a review meeting at the institute, he said as many as 14 posts of professor, 17 associate professor and 40 assistant professor besides 47 senior residents of the health care centre are lying vacant. Steps have been initiated to fill up the posts, he said.  

Das said the meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of VIMSAR will be held before July 30. While the associate professors of VIMSAR will be promoted to fill up the 14 vacant professor posts, the assistant professors will be promoted to fill up the 17 vacant associate professors post. Similarly, the other vacant doctor posts will also be filled up at the earliest, he said. 

At present, there are 22 professors against the sanctioned strength of 36 in VIMSAR. Besides, there are 54 associate professors against the sanctioned strength of 71. Similarly, there are 106 assistant professors against the sanctioned strength of 146 and 72 senior residents against the sanctioned posts of 119.
The Minister said the land on which VIMSAR has been established, is yet to be recorded in the name of the institution. It will be done by 

October 15 this year. The issue of dedicated power supply to VIMSAR will also be taken up with the Energy department and expedited, he stated.

AILING HOSPITAL 
14 posts of professor 
17 of associate professor
40 of assistant professor 
47 of senior residents
At present, there are 22 professors in VIMSAR against the sanctioned strength of 36
54 associate professors against sanctioned strength of 71
106 assistant professors against sanctioned strength of 146
72 senior residents against sanctioned strength of 119

