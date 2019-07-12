Home States Odisha

Centre’s Poshan Abhiyaan ignored in Odisha

Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Smriti Irani stated that the National Nutrition Mission programme was being implemented in all States except Odisha and West Bengal.

Published: 12th July 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apart from the Centre’s health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, Odisha has also not accepted Poshan Abhiyaan under the National Nutrition Mission through which the Central assistance of over Rs 151 crore could have been used for nutritional benefits of children during 2017-19.

ALSO READ: Odisha Government implements Centre's Witness Protection Scheme, notifies state High Court

The matter came to light during a recent question hour session in the Parliament when Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Smriti Irani replied that the programme was being implemented in all States except Odisha and West Bengal.

In a written reply, Irani said the two states are yet to implement Poshan Abhiyaan. Though no specific reasons have been received from the states, the Ministry is constantly following up on the issue with both the Governments through letters and video conferences, she stated.

The data shared in the Lok Sabha on Odisha indicated that the release amount of the central share for Odisha in 2017-18 and 2018-19 was Rs 51.72 crore, but the utilisation has been zero. 

Even as malnutrition has been a cause of concern for the State with Odisha government spending over Rs 70 crore under its own Nutrition Action Plan, non-acceptance of the central scheme has raised many eyebrows.  

ALSO READ: Odisha schemes in cloud after fall in Central Tax shares

The flagship programme of the Ministry of WCD aims at reducing the level of stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia and infant birth weight. 

Though the target to reduce stunting is at least two per cent per annum, it strives to achieve reduction in stunting from 38.4 per cent (as per National Family Health Survey-4) to 25 per cent by 2022.

Though the rate of stunting and wasting among children in Odisha has shown a marginal decline, as per the NFHS-4, at least 34.1 per cent children under the age of five are stunted in the State.

In rural pockets, the stunting rate is higher at 35.3 per cent while it is 27.2 per cent in urban Odisha.

Similarly, the wasting rate has gone up from 19.6 per cent to 20.4 per cent. It is 20.9 per cent in rural areas and 17 per cent in urban pockets.

The health survey reveals that 34.4 per cent of children continues to be underweight in the State. The underweight rate is 26.2 per cent in urban pockets and 35.8 per cent in rural areas.

Once implemented, Poshan Abhiyaan will ensure convergence with various programmes like Anganwadi Services, scheme for adolescent girls, Janani Suraksha Yojana, National Health Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Public Distribution System and MGNREGS.

Though WCD department Secretary Anu Garg declined to comment on the reasons behind the delay in implementation of the programme, she said it is under active consideration of the state government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government Ayushman Bharat women and child development MGNREGS National Health Mission Smriti Irani National Family Health Survey
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp