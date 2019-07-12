Centre’s Poshan Abhiyaan ignored in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apart from the Centre’s health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, Odisha has also not accepted Poshan Abhiyaan under the National Nutrition Mission through which the Central assistance of over Rs 151 crore could have been used for nutritional benefits of children during 2017-19.



The matter came to light during a recent question hour session in the Parliament when Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Smriti Irani replied that the programme was being implemented in all States except Odisha and West Bengal.

In a written reply, Irani said the two states are yet to implement Poshan Abhiyaan. Though no specific reasons have been received from the states, the Ministry is constantly following up on the issue with both the Governments through letters and video conferences, she stated.



The data shared in the Lok Sabha on Odisha indicated that the release amount of the central share for Odisha in 2017-18 and 2018-19 was Rs 51.72 crore, but the utilisation has been zero.



Even as malnutrition has been a cause of concern for the State with Odisha government spending over Rs 70 crore under its own Nutrition Action Plan, non-acceptance of the central scheme has raised many eyebrows.



The flagship programme of the Ministry of WCD aims at reducing the level of stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia and infant birth weight.



Though the target to reduce stunting is at least two per cent per annum, it strives to achieve reduction in stunting from 38.4 per cent (as per National Family Health Survey-4) to 25 per cent by 2022.



Though the rate of stunting and wasting among children in Odisha has shown a marginal decline, as per the NFHS-4, at least 34.1 per cent children under the age of five are stunted in the State.



In rural pockets, the stunting rate is higher at 35.3 per cent while it is 27.2 per cent in urban Odisha.



Similarly, the wasting rate has gone up from 19.6 per cent to 20.4 per cent. It is 20.9 per cent in rural areas and 17 per cent in urban pockets.

The health survey reveals that 34.4 per cent of children continues to be underweight in the State. The underweight rate is 26.2 per cent in urban pockets and 35.8 per cent in rural areas.



Once implemented, Poshan Abhiyaan will ensure convergence with various programmes like Anganwadi Services, scheme for adolescent girls, Janani Suraksha Yojana, National Health Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Public Distribution System and MGNREGS.



Though WCD department Secretary Anu Garg declined to comment on the reasons behind the delay in implementation of the programme, she said it is under active consideration of the state government.