Comprehensive Development Plan for Odisha's Greater Sambalpur to be done by October

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) for Greater Sambalpur will be ready by October this year.



Gujarat Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (GITCO) has been assigned the responsibility to prepare the CDP which will be used as reference for future development of Greater Sambalpur area under the jurisdiction of Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA).

The CDP covers an area of 507.83 sq km in Sambalpur, Burla, Hirakud besides 67 villages of Dhankauda, Rengali and Maneswar blocks located in the periphery of Sambalpur city.



This apart, the projected population of 5.75 lakh of Greater Sambalpur by 2030 has been taken into consideration for preparing the development plan.

Chairperson of SDA Bijay Mohanty said GITCO had made a presentation on the CDP last year. Subsequently, SDA had sought suggestions and objections from the stakeholders. Several suggestions and objections were received, he said.

Mohanty said GITCO is making the necessary changes based on the suggestions and objections received from the stake holders.



It will submit the final CDP to both the State Government and the SDA by the end of October this year, he said.

All future plans pertaining to development of Greater Sambalpur will be done according to the CDP as per which Sambalpur-Jharsuguda and Burla-Hirakud will be considered twin cities.



It will also include setting up of a Community Satellite Township at Madhupur-Jogipali on the outskirts of Sambalpur.

Development of Rengali as a socio-economic node with small industries including processing of forest-based goods and pharmaceutical besides hotels and restaurants is also mooted in the CDP.



It has also been planned to develop Lapanga as an industrial-manufacturing-marketing node with small scale iron, steel, handloom and cottage industries, sources said.

