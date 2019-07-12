Home States Odisha

Four new postgraduate courses added in Odisha's Gangadhar Meher University

Each of the new course added in Gangadhar Meher University has 20 seats of which 16 are regular and the rest on self-financing mode.

Gangadhar Meher University GMU

A view of Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University has introduced four post-graduate courses in  Sociology, Anthropology, Bio-technology and Library and Information Science from the current academic year.

The entrance test for admission into the courses has already been conducted and the first selection list will be released on July 15.

Of the new courses, the university had received only 12 and 14 applications for Sociology and Anthropology respectively. The response to Biotechnology and Library and Information Sciences was comparatively better with 45 and 36 applications respectively. 

Deputy Registrar  Uma Charan Pati said, “Since most of the institutions in the region do not have undergraduate courses in Sociology and Anthropology, the response to the two courses was below expectation. Moreover, we are yet to finalise permanent faculty for the courses, which might be another reason for the poor response.”

Pati said the post-graduate courses in Sociology and Anthropology will receive a better response once under-graduate courses in these disciplines are introduced in the university next year. 

