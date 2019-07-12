Home States Odisha

Illegally run Laxmi Narayan Ashram in Odisha finally closes down

As many as 62 children of which 45 are girls were rescued from Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram at Odisha's Irangajharan village which had been functioning illegally since 1993 from forest land.

Published: 12th July 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram at Odisha's Irangajharan village

Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram at Odisha's Irangajharan village

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district administration on Thursday finally closed the Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram at Irangajharan village in Kankadahada block of the district. 

As many as 62 children of which 45 are girls were rescued from the residential school, which had been functioning illegally since 1993 from forest land. The school had also violated the Juvenile Justice Act.

The notice to close the school was issued by the District Education Officer five months ago. However, no action was taken in this regard. An FIR too was lodged against the management of the school. The district administration’s action came after the District Child Welfare Committee intervened in the matter. 

ALSO READ: Odisha school violates State Government norms, operates sans NOC

Earlier on the day, Child Welfare Committee chairman Pratap Chandra Acharya, members Niranjan Mishra, Bhanumati Pany, Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Bishnu Acharya along with police personnel and magistrates reached the school and vacated its premises.

While the girls were sent to an open shelter, the boys were sent to Maharshi Dayananda Service Mission.

The health check-up of all the students will be conducted on Friday. Acharya said the inmates of the school were rescued with the help of the district administration. He said the children will be sent back to their native places after their documents are verified.

Acharya said all care will be taken to ensure that the children’s studies are not affected.

The plight of the school and its inmates were highlighted by The New Indian Express last week.

A Class III student of the school was found dead in the hostel on July 2. Neither did the residential school have a no objection certificate nor was it registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Dhenkanal Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram Irangajharan village Dhenkanal Administration Odisha Child Welfare Committee Odisha schools Odisha government Pratap Acharya
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp