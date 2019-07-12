National Aluminium Company Ltd bags Golden Peacock Award-2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nalco has been conferred ‘Golden Peacock Environment Management Award-2019’.



Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Government of UAE Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi presented the award to Nalco at a glittering ceremony at Bengaluru on the occasion of 21st World Congress on Environment Management and Climate Change recently.

Panchpatmali bauxite mine of the Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), located in the picturesque Koraput district, has won the prestigious award in recognition of its outstanding practices in protection of environment.

The bauxite mine had earlier received Five Star rating from the Centre and received Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra (IPVM) Award for afforestation and wasteland development.

Congratulating all employees of Nalco for promoting sustainability in environmental management, CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said bauxite mining is environmental friendly as it replaces land with lush green forest. After mining of bauxite, the land becomes fertile to support thick green vegetation.



Nalco focuses on nature, nurture and future, Chand said.