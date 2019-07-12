Odisha government gives nod for projects to boost farmers’ income

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday decided to include 24 projects worth Rs 250 crore under Rashtriya Krushi Vikash Yojana (RKVY) in a bid to enhance the income of farmers.



The decision was taken during state level sanctioning committee meeting of RKVY, presided over by Chief Secretary AP Padhi.

The projects are mostly in the sectors of agriculture, fishery, food production, pest surveillance and monitoring, livestock development and allied activities.



“Pest surveillance project would cover systematic collection, collation, analysis and interpretation of data relating to pests and diseases and dissemination of relevant information to farmers for corrective measures in order to mitigate the loss in farm production,” said sources in the Agriculture department.

A majority of the projects amounting to Rs 123 crore has been sanctioned for 14 districts affected by cyclone Fani. The RKVY assistance are given to farmers for revival of betel and mushroom farming, intensification of potato and onion cultivation, production and preservation, cluster frontline demonstration on production technology, production of certified and registered seed, post-harvest management and marketing of agri products and sustainable alternative to tobacco cultivation.

The Chief Secretary asked the nodal agencies to ensure that the sanctioned projects are completed during the current financial year and utilisation certificates submitted in time.



The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 343.67 crore under RKVY for the current fiscal. As it is a centrally sponsored scheme, the cost of the projects are shared on 60:40 by the Centre and State. Odisha has so far sanctioned 749 projects under RKVY since its implementation in 2007-08.



Of the sanctioned projects, 496 have been completed and the remaining 253 are under different stages of implementation.