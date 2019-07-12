Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve repopulation project put on hold

By Express News Service

ANGUL: With no decision taken yet on re-wilding of tigress Sundari after its capture in November last year, the tiger repopulation project in Satkosia Tiger Reserve hangs fire. Sundari was brought to Satkosia from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in July 2018 as part of state government’s tiger relocation project.

However, the project ran into rough weather after protests from inhabitants of villages located on the fringes of the Tiger Reserve and had to be stalled following two deaths in tiger attacks.



Field Director of Satkosia Pradip Raj said, Chief Wildlife Warden Ajay Mohapatra will soon convene a meeting to take a call on re-wilding Sundari. The meeting may also deliberate on getting four more tigers as was proposed earlier.

Apart from Sundari, Satkosia had received a young adult tiger Mahavir from Kanha. The two were kept in an enclosure at Raigoda before the male was released to the wild first.



Sundari was released a month later. Mahavir found its territory in the core area of the tiger reserve and never had any conflict whereas Sundari killed two persons triggering strong resentment in the area resulting in police lathi-charge and mass arrests.



Government was forced to tranquilise Sundari in November and she was shifted to the enclosure while Mahavir died after being caught in a snare laid by poachers.