Home States Odisha

Six men in college uniform loot Rs 40 lakh from Odisha's Srirampur SBI branch

The CCTV footage of the bank is being scanned by the police. Since the robbers were in college uniform, it is suspected that they are college students. 

Published: 12th July 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Six armed men, dressed in college uniform, robbed more than Rs 40 lakh from Srirampur branch of the State Bank of India on Thursday, leaving Balasore police at its wit’s end. 

The six robbers, who were wearing masks and armed with guns and sharp-edged weapons, entered the bank at around 2 pm and closed its main gate. They then threatened the customers present in the branch with the weapons.

ALSO READ: Loot cases on rise in Odisha's Koraput

While three of the armed men went to the system room of the bank, the rest proceeded towards the Cashier desk and took all the money from the cash drawer. They stayed in the branch for 10 minutes and escaped after once again locking the main gate.

IIC of Basta police station Dhruba Charan Sahu said the miscreants were dressed in college uniform and their faces covered with black masks. 

ALSO READ: Odisha's Nuapada police nab three members of Ganjam robbery gang

They had come on five motorcycles and locked the main gate of the branch from outside before fleeing with the money. He said a police team led by SDPO Ranjeet Kumar Prusty rushed to the branch soon after the incident and found at least four unexploded bombs left behind by the miscreants. 

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. All exit points from the district at Basta, Rupsha and towards Baisingha in Mayurbhanj district have been sealed.

Police suspect that the robbers fled to West Bengal or Mayurbhanj after committing the crime. 

The CCTV footage of the bank is being scanned by the police. Since the robbers were in college uniform, it is suspected that they are college students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government State Bank of India Srirampur Odisha government Balasore Balasore Crime
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp