Soon, Krushak Bazaar for tribal farmers in Odisha's Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A Krushak Bazaar to support tribal farmers sell their produce at fair price will come up in Jeypore soon. A decision to this effect was taken by Jeypore Regulated Marketing Committee (RMC) to facilitate the farmers who travel to the town daily to sell their produce.

More than 500 tribal farmers of different blocks under Jeypore sub-division go to markets in Jeypore to sell their produce as there are no special markets for them in the sub-division. Taking advantage of the helplessness of farmers are the middlemen and ‘dalals’ who buy their produce midway to markets at throwaway prices.

RMC members had demanded before committee president and Jeypore sub-collector Lok Nath Dalbehera to open one ‘Krushak Bazaar’ each in Jeypore RMC areas.



The RMC president has agreed to the demand. Jeypore RMC vice-president Bala Ray said the committee would give land and funds for the bazaar soon.