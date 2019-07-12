Super speciality hospital awaits opening in Odisha's Berhampur 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The super-speciality hospital near Sitalapalli village on the outskirts of the city awaits commissioning even as the building work has been completed.

The 500-bedded hospital has been set up by Tata Steel in partnership with Kolkata-based Medica Hospitals. The hospital was proposed to cater to 200 patients initially and have advanced diagnostic and surgery facilities along with emergency services.

Tata authorities had claimed that the first phase would be complete by 2017-end and all super-specialty units including oncology and nephrology would be made available for the people. However, the construction work got delayed for various reasons.



Officials said, the construction of the hospital building has been completed and statutory approvals from fire department, Berhampur Development Authority and Centre for Orthopedic Trauma (CTO) for the hospital are expected shortly.

Commissioning of hospital will be done soon, said Rural Development Society head of Tata Steel Rocky Martin.

The announcement of the hospital had come as a ray of hope for patients of the region who were dependent on private hospitals at Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh due to absence of adequate doctors and specialised healthcare services in the city.