Home States Odisha

Super speciality hospital awaits opening in Odisha's Berhampur 

The super-speciality hospital near Sitalapalli village on the outskirts of the city awaits commissioning even as the building work has been completed.

Published: 12th July 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Super-speciality hospital near Sitalapalli village of Berhampur awaits opening.

Super-speciality hospital near Sitalapalli village of Berhampur awaits opening.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The super-speciality hospital near Sitalapalli village on the outskirts of the city awaits commissioning even as the building work has been completed.

The 500-bedded hospital has been set up by Tata Steel in partnership with Kolkata-based Medica Hospitals. The hospital was proposed to cater to 200 patients initially and have advanced diagnostic and surgery facilities along with emergency services. 

Tata authorities had claimed that the first phase would be complete by 2017-end and all super-specialty units including oncology and nephrology would be made available for the people. However, the construction work got delayed for various reasons.

ALSO READ: Patients suffer as dialysis machines in Odisha's VIMSAR go kaput

Officials said, the construction of the hospital building has been completed and statutory approvals from fire department, Berhampur Development Authority and Centre for Orthopedic Trauma (CTO) for the hospital are expected shortly. 

Commissioning of hospital will be done soon, said Rural Development Society head of Tata Steel Rocky Martin.

The announcement of the hospital had come as a ray of hope for patients of the region who were dependent on private hospitals at Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh due to absence of adequate doctors and specialised healthcare services in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Berhampur Tata Steel Medica Hospitals Odisha Hospitals Berhampur Development Authority and Centre for Orthopedic Trauma Rocky Martin. Rural Development Society
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp