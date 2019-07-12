Two days after recovery of headless body, Odisha police left clueless

By Express News Service

PURI: Two days after the recovery of headless body of a youth on Puri-Konark marine drive near Liakhia bridge, police are still groping in the dark to find any clues in the case.



A seriously injured girl, spotted near the body, was taken to Puri District Headquarters Hospital but doctors referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital. She is yet to regain consciousness and battling for life.

The deceased youth, Umasankar Ray (28) of Talamalisahi under Kumbharpada police limits, along with his friends, went on picnic to Ramchandi and was returning with the girl on his motorcycle.



Though the motorcycle was found on Liakhia bridge, the severed head is yet to be recovered. Police are verifying call records of Ray’s mobile phone which was recovered from the spot.



Police are waiting for the girl to regain consciousness to interrogate her.

Inspector in-charge of Ramchandi police station Sanjay Naik said a case has been registered and investigation is on.