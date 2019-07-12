World Cup 2019: Die-hard fan from Odisha attempts suicide after India lose semi-finals

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: India’s ouster from World Cup cricket almost claimed the life of a young cricket fan here. Unable to bear his favourite team’s loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, the youth attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison on Thursday but survived due to timely intervention of his family.

Family sources said, Sambaru Bhoi (24) of Singhbhadi village under Golamunda block was watching the semi-final match along with his friends on television.



In the last phase of the match when MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were trying to salvage the match, there was a bet among friends on the outcome. While his friends said India will be defeated, Sambaru was confident of the victory of Men in Blue.

After India narrowly missed the target, a visibly depressed Sambaru returned home and could not sleep the whole night. On Thursday morning, he went to a paddy field where he consumed poison.



Fortunately, he was discovered in time and his family rushed him to the hospital.

He was first taken to the local community health centre and later shifted to the district hospital as his condition deteriorated. “Sambaru is under treatment and his condition is improving. He will be under observation for next 24 hours,” doctors said.

Sambaru’s father Sani Bhoi said he was unaware about the bet until his son narrated everything while he was being taken to hospital. “I am thankful to God that he survived the suicide attempt.



Had I known that he was so disturbed, I would have counselled him,” said Sani. Meanwhile, Bhawanipatna police have registered a case in this connection.