17 students hurt as hostel terrace collapses in Odisha's Tikiri High School

As many as 25 girls were watching Bahuda Yatra on the hostel terrace of Tikiri High School when it collapsed.

Published: 13th July 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: At least 17 students of Tikiri High School under Kashipur block were injured when terrace of the school hostel collapsed while they were watching the Bahuda Yatra on Friday.

All the girls are inmates of the hostel run by School and Mass Education Department. As many as 25 girls were watching Bahuda Yatra on the hostel terrace when it collapsed. The injured were rushed to Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tikiri.

Later, six of the seriously injured girls were shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. They are Santoshi Naik, Nirupama Naik, Geetanjali Naik, Subarna Naik, Udhami Naik and Nandini Naik.

Kashipur BDO Debadhara Pradhan visited the PHC and made necessary arrangements for shifting the injured girls to their homes. 

He said treatment expenses of the injured girls will be borne by the district administration. Sources said the 100-bed hostel, constructed by the Tribal Welfare Department, had weakened over the years.

Collector Pramod Kumar Behera has ordered an inquiry into the incident. District Welfare Officer Nandalal Biswal and Project Administrator of ITDA Tuku Barik visited the school for inquiry.

