Home States Odisha

Centre issues ultimatum to Odisha government regarding Model Degree Colleges

Accordingly, the higher education department in June 2018 had asked regional director of education (RDE) and district administrations to identify 5 to 10 acres of land.

Published: 13th July 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Centre has issued an ultimatum to the state government asking it to utilise the funds allocated for establishment of model degree colleges by the year-end failing which it will have to refund balance Rs 18 crore. 

Higher Education department officials said works of three model degree colleges in the state is yet to start as the district administrations concerned have failed to finalise land for the project.

ALSO READ: Government medical colleges to offer EWS quota this year

Ministry of Human Resource Development under its Model Degree College (MDC) scheme had sanctioned Rs 6 crore each for Balangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Koraput and Kandhamal districts under Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0) for the establishment of MDCs. 

Accordingly, the higher education department in June 2018 had asked regional director of education (RDE) and district administrations to identify 5 to 10 acres of land.

ALSO READ: Seven-hour duty for Odisha government colleges faculty

While the project work is in progress in Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Kalahandi, it is yet to take off in Balangir, Koraput and Kandhamal as the land is yet to be identified. Eight model degree colleges have already been set up in the first phase.

Meanwhile, higher education secretary Saswat Mishra has asked collectors of these districts to personally look into the matter to ensure immediate identification of land and timely completion of the project. 

Mishra, in his letter to the collectors, has also clarified that if the project work is not initiated in time, the districts will be deprived of the model degree colleges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJD Odisha Government Naveen Patnaik Centre Government BJP Model Degree College Saswat Mishra Odisha Education Ministry of Human Resource Development
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp