IPS officer Dr RP Sharma recommended for Lokayukta member from Odisha

The Lokayukta selection committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has recommended senior IPS officer and DGP Dr RP Sharma as non-judicial member of the body.

Published: 13th July 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Dr.R.P.Sharma,IPS, at a meeting with Shri R.R.Bhatnagar, IPS, DGP CRPF at camp office Bhubaneswar.

Dr.R.P.Sharma,IPS, at a meeting with Shri R.R.Bhatnagar, IPS, DGP CRPF at camp office Bhubaneswar. ( Photo | Odisha Police, Twitter )

By Express News Service

The recommendation has been sent to Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal for approval. 

The five-member constitutional body, headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh, took charge in March. The other two members are retired Justice BK Nayak and former IFS officer Debabrata Swain.

As per Lokayukta Act, the fifth member of the anti-corruption body will either be a woman or member from Scheduled Category or the minority community.

Other members of the selection committee are Speaker SN Patro, Leader of Opposition Pradip Naik and Chief Justice of Orissa HC KS Jhaveri.

