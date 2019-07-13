Home States Odisha

Man beaten to death by in-laws for marrying daughter against their wish in Odisha

Santha Sethi of Indupur village in Kendrapara district of Odisha was beaten to death by his in-laws for eloping with their daughter against their wish. 

Published: 13th July 2019 07:33 AM

crime against women

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A man was beaten to death by his in-laws for marrying their daughter against their wish.

The deceased is Santha Sethi of Indupur village in Kendrapara district.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father Golak Sethi at Bari police station, Santha was in love with a girl of Anyaspur and eloped with her in June 2018.

The two fled to a place outside the state where they married and returned home after four months. After their return, Santha left the girl at her father’s place in Anyaspur while he stayed with his parents and did small jobs to earn a living.

Santha wanted to get the approval of her parents for their relationship, said family sources.

On Thursday night, Santha went to Anyaspur to bring his wife back but his in-laws refused to send their daughter. A verbal duel ensued between Santha and his in-laws leading to his murder, stated the complainant.

Sethi’s parents were informed about his death by a villager of Anyaspur following which they reached Bari police station and lodged the complaint. 

“My son was attacked by his in-laws in their house following which he died on the spot,” alleged his father. Basing on the report, police have registered a case and arrested four persons. 

Those arrested are girl’s father Surendra Sethi, mother Janjali, brother Balaram and an acquaintance Tuku Sethi. The IIC of Bari police station Chakraborty Kanhar said the girl’s family confessed to killing Santha.

They informed police that they took him to an embankment near their house and hit him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot. Police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Police have detained the accused for questioning and further investigation is on.

