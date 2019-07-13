Home States Odisha

Odisha Bahuda Yatra: Clash over allowing Mahant Biswanath Das of Nrusinghnath Mutt to perform rituals

Protestors restricted Mahant Biswanath Das of Nrusinghnath Mutt from performing rituals during Bahuda Yatra following which police intervened and conducted Car Festival peacefully.

Published: 13th July 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Badhua Temple in Odisha. ( File Photo I EPS )

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Ten persons, including police personnel, sustained injuries in a clash between villagers and police at Khambakula village under Balikuda police limits on Friday.

The clash occurred over allowing Mahant Biswanath Das of Nrusinghnath Mutt to perform Bahuda Yatra rituals on Friday.

Despite the protest, Mahant reached the village, performed rituals and Chhera Pahanra under police protection.

The villagers staged a demonstration and blocked the road by burning tyres protesting entry of Mahant and restricted him from performing Chhera Pahanra following which a clash occurred between protesters and police personnel.

Later, police intervened and car festival was performed in the absence of Mahant Das. SDPO Prakash Chandra Pal said normalcy has been restored by the intervention of police.

On June 22, 2014, ‘Mahant’ Maharaj Trilochan Das died after which Biswajit Das took charge on June 23.

Alleging conspiracy in the death of Mahant Maharaj Trilochan, fractions erupted among villagers. A section opposing Mahant Das alleged irregularities in the selection of Mahant.

