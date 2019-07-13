Home States Odisha

Odisha police arrest 12 more people in anti-drug drive

Kharavela Nagar police seized 3.5 gm of brown sugar from two accused while Khandagiri police seized 10.6 kg of cannabis from four persons in Odisha. 

Published: 13th July 2019 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing the special drive against drugs, police on Friday arrested 12 persons for selling brown sugar and cannabis in the capital and its nearby areas.

While Jatni police apprehended five persons for selling brown sugar and registered two separate cases, Kharavela Nagar police arrested two persons, Khandagiri police nabbed four and Chandaka police held one. 

Jatni police recovered 41 gm of brown sugar, seized four motorcycles, three mobile phones and Rs 52,000 from five accused in two separate cases. 

Similarly, Kharavela Nagar police seized 3.5 gm of brown sugar from two accused while Khandagiri police seized 10.6 kg of cannabis from four persons while Chandaka police seized 1.3 kg of cannabis from one.

“A special drive has been launched against the sale of narcotic drugs. Two cases have been registered by Jatni police and one case each has been registered at Kharavela Nagar, Khandagiri and Chandaka police stations,” a police officer said.

Commissionerate Police had earlier registered nine cases against one of the accused Lokesh Pal, for various offences like attempt to murder, robbery among others. Police have arrested 28 persons including 16 in the last two days.

