Odisha Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli's men attack petitioner for filing case against him

Makaranda Muduli had won the seat reserved for ST in the 2019 General Elections as an Independent candidate defeating Lal Bihari Himirika of BJD.

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

RAYAGADA:  R Harish Patnaik, who had recently filed a case against Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli in the Orissa High Court challenging the validity of his caste certificate, was attacked by the legislator’s supporters here on Friday night.

An FIR has been filed at Rayagada police station. Harish was standing near a medicine store at Rayat Colony here when a group of supporters of Muduli started attacking him. Later, they fled from the spot. 

Later, Harish filed a case in the High Court alleging that the caste certificate submitted by Muduli was fake. 

Harish, in his petition, stated that the certificate was also repudiated by the Kashipur tehsildar. Muduli belongs to Jhodia community, which is not a tribe.

But Muduli managed to arrange an ST certificate and contested in the elections, Harish pointed out. Rayagada police started an investigation.

