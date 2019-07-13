Trade Unions in Odisha demand shipyard at Paradip port

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Trade unions have come together to demand setting up of a shipyard at Paradip port and extension of Chennai-Visakhapatnam industrial corridor to Balasore so as to cover all ports in Odisha.



During 1970s and 80s, the central government had proposed to set up a shipyard here, but it is yet to be materialised. Former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik had also envisioned the establishment of shipbuilding facility in Paradip.

A shipyard, which can manufacture large cargo carriers, Odisredgers, LNG and crude carriers, research vessels, tug and barges, fishing trawlers, will generate large-scale revenue and employment in the State, the trade unions said.



The union leaders have also demanded to expedite the work on proposed JSW Steel plant here and setting up of another steel plant by SAIL.

They said an automobile grade steel plant should be established in the district by sourcing hot metal from Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) along with several ferroalloys plants.



At present, Odisha has three ports in Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur. Two more ports at Mahakalapada in Kendrapara and Subarnarekha in Balasore district have been planned.

One more port at Astaranga between Paradip and Gopalpur will be beneficial for the State while another port near Bahuada river mouth in Ganjam coast can also be considered.



The Chennai-Visakhapatnam industrial corridor should be extended up to Balasore covering all these ports, they said.

The leaders have submitted memoranda to Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel and Union Minister of state for MSME in this regard.



Working president of Paradip Port Workers’ Union Sudhakar Mantry said, “The Prime Minister’s Office in a letter has assured us to expedite these projects after consultation with the state government.”