Commuters in Odisha's Baripada suffer as traffic violators rule the roads

Mayurbhanj Foundation, a socio-cultural organisation had submitted a memorandum to the Collector, SP and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) regarding traffic violators.

Buses parked on both sides of the road from Satyasai Chowk to Daragadehi Golei

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Even as attempts were made by Baripada municipality to evict vendors on the stretch between Biju Patnaik square and KC Circle near the bus stand, commuters continue to face a tough time as a large number of vehicles can be seen parked on both sides of the road.

A similar situation prevails on the stretch from Satyasai chowk near the bus stand to Daragadehi Golei, which has virtually turned into a death trap as a huge number of buses and other vehicles are found parked on both sides of the road.

Locals said the matter was brought to the notice of authorities concerned but in vain. The road is used by more than 1,000 vehicles including two-wheelers every day.

Locals said lack of monitoring and proper vigil has emboldened those who flout traffic norms. Haphazard parking during peak hours often leads to traffic snarls on the stretch.

In the evening, commuters have to park their vehicles near Jubilee Library at Lal Bazar as there is no alternative.

“Technically there are no designated parking areas in the town. There aren’t even signboards to mark the areas where vehicles can be parked. Most people park their vehicles on both sides of the roads near buildings usually in a way that obstructs traffic,” said Satyasundar Das, a local.

Mayurbhanj Foundation, a socio-cultural organisation recently had submitted a memorandum to the Collector, SP and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in this regard. 

Founder Chairman of the organisation Nimain Tripathy said a large number of vehicles are parked Satyasai Chowk every day and this blocks the route from the bus stand to Daragadehi Golei. This stretch links important places Laxmiposi, Bagdha and Suliapada.

Tripathy said buses coming to the town from within and outside the district often do not have proper documents and never follow the RTO rules.

Several such vehicles do not have fitness certificate or insurance and overloading and reckless driving using power horns have become common across the town.

Town IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak said since his police station does not have adequate manpower, deputing personnel for traffic management is a herculean task. He assured to take up the matter with the RTO.

