CWC to counsel parents of children rescued from illegally run Laxmi Narayan Ashram in Odisha

Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram was functioning illegally since 1993 from forest land, at Irangajharan village in Kankadahada block in Odisha.

Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram at Odisha's Irangajharan village

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has decided to counsel all parents of the children who were rescued from Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram for continuation of their studies.

The district administration on Thursday closed the ashram, which had been functioning illegally since 1993 from forest land, at Irangajharan village in Kankadahada block and rescued 62 children.

On Saturday, parents of some children visited the shelter homes and wanted to take their wards. But the CWC declined their request and said a decision will be taken on Monday after consultation with the Collector.

The administration will counsel all parents of the rescued children for their education as most of them belong to tribal community and come from poor background.

This apart, the CWC will urge the other district collectors for rehabilitation and education of the children.

