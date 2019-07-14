District education officer of Puri held for corruption in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: District education officer (DEO) of Puri Hrushikesh Kandi was arrested by the Vigilance officers on charges of corruption.

On a tip-off that Kandi had received illegal gratification, Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officers intercepted him near Malatipatpur at about 5.30 pm on Friday while he was on his way to Bhubaneswar in a private vehicle.

On a search, the sleuths traced Rs 1.11 lakh cash from his possession while simultaneous searches were conducted at his government quarters and office in Puri, his double-storey building in Dumduma area here. The officers also recovered Rs 92,000 from his Dumduma house.

“Kandi is found to be in possession of assets worth Rs 81.39 lakh, including a double-storey building and three plots in Bhubaneswar,” a Vigilance officer said.



Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officers also registered a case under Sections 7(a), 13(2) and 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.



“Kandi was arrested and produced before Court of Special Judge, Bhubaneswar who remanded him to judicial custody till July 26,” a Vigilance officer said.