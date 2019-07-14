Home States Odisha

Early warning helps reduce lightning deaths, says Odisha government

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said special campaigns were organised at school and community levels to raise awareness among people about the lightning hazard and safety measures.

Published: 14th July 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as lightning continues to be the top killer in Odisha, the state government claims to have been able to reduce the number of deaths by more than 31 per cent by effectively using early warning communication system.

Sources said as many as 401 lightning deaths each were reported in 2015-16 and 2016-17. The number of deaths went up to 465 in 2017-18. However, the figure has come down to 320 in 2018-19.

ALSO READ: More than 79 lives lost to lightning in four years in Odisha's Jajpur

Statistics indicate that about 85 pc of total lightning deaths occur from May to September. The number of deaths declined as State Emergency Operation Centre and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) took a number of steps in this regard.

While six lightning sensors have been installed at strategic locations in the State and are providing information on a regular basis to OSDMA about probable lightning incidents, an application SATARK (System for Accessing, Tracking and Alerting disaster Risk information based on dynamic risk Knowledge) has been developed for citizens to get early alerts about lightning.

The sensors are providing information at least 30 minutes in advance along with the map briefly showing the area where the lightning is likely to strike.

The information with map received from sensors is quickly processed on GIS platform in OSDMA and sent as SMS alerts to people through Location-based Alert System (LBAS).

The SMS alerts are sent through LBAS to people who are likely to be affected by lightning strike. The entire operations from receipt of information till dispatch of SMSs are completed in around three minutes.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said special campaigns were organised at school and community levels to raise awareness among people about the lightning hazard and safety measures for saving lives.

“People should remain careful and pay due attention to the alert messages sent to them and sincerely take necessary precautions to avoid any mishap from lightning,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government Odisha State Disaster Management Authority OSDMA Naveen Patnaik SATARK Bishnupada Sethi Location-based Alert System
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp