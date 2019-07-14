Home States Odisha

First hostel of Odisha's Lajpat Rai Law College to become functional soon

The Lajpat Rai Law College was established in 1965 as a constituent college under Utkal University.

Published: 14th July 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Lajpat Rai Law College in Odisha.

Lajpat Rai Law College in Odisha. ( File Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: More than 50 years after its inception, the first hostel of Lajpat Rai (LR) Law College here will become functional soon. The hostel has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The work was started in September, 2015 with funds provided by the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).  The PWD will hand over the hostel to the college authorities shortly.

ALSO READ: Odisha's Sambalpur University discontinues three MPhil courses

Principal Dr Bijayananda Behera said the hostel, meant for girl students, will have the capacity to accommodate 120 boarders. At present the institute has a student strength of 500 of which 55 per cent are girls.

The institute caters to students from different parts of western Odisha. However, in the absence of hostel facility, students, especially girls, faced difficulties.

The problem will be eased to some extent after the hostel becomes operational, he said. Dr Behera said the hostel does not have any quarters for the superintendent and warden and it may pose difficulty in managing the affairs.

ALSO READ: Odisha’s four campuses in country’s top 100 overall

He said authorities of Sambalpur University have been urged to take necessary steps in this regard.

The LR Law College was established in 1965 as a constituent college under Utkal University.

However, later, the institution came under Sambalpur University after the latter was established here in 1967.

The institution offers courses in Bachelor of Law (LLB), five-year integrated Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Law (BBA LLB) besides Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Relationship and Personnel Management  (PGDIRPM) programme and Masters of Law (LLM) which is a new addition from the current academic year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government Sambalpur Odisha Hostel Sambalpur University LR Law College estern Odisha Development Council ublic Works Department Lajpat Rai (LR) Law College
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp