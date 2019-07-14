First hostel of Odisha's Lajpat Rai Law College to become functional soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: More than 50 years after its inception, the first hostel of Lajpat Rai (LR) Law College here will become functional soon. The hostel has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The work was started in September, 2015 with funds provided by the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). The PWD will hand over the hostel to the college authorities shortly.



Principal Dr Bijayananda Behera said the hostel, meant for girl students, will have the capacity to accommodate 120 boarders. At present the institute has a student strength of 500 of which 55 per cent are girls.

The institute caters to students from different parts of western Odisha. However, in the absence of hostel facility, students, especially girls, faced difficulties.



The problem will be eased to some extent after the hostel becomes operational, he said. Dr Behera said the hostel does not have any quarters for the superintendent and warden and it may pose difficulty in managing the affairs.



He said authorities of Sambalpur University have been urged to take necessary steps in this regard.



The LR Law College was established in 1965 as a constituent college under Utkal University.



However, later, the institution came under Sambalpur University after the latter was established here in 1967.

The institution offers courses in Bachelor of Law (LLB), five-year integrated Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Law (BBA LLB) besides Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Relationship and Personnel Management (PGDIRPM) programme and Masters of Law (LLM) which is a new addition from the current academic year.