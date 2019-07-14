Home States Odisha

Ganjam district farmers in Odisha hit hard due to poor monsoon

As per reports, Ganjam district has received only 56 mm rainfall against normal of 168 mm in June while it was 238.01 mm rainfall in 2018.

Published: 14th July 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With monsoon playing hide and seek, farmers of Ganjam district are worried a lot. Most of the farmers have failed to take up farm work due to lack of water in the agriculture fields.

As per reports, the district has received only 56 mm rainfall against normal of 168 mm in June while it was 238.01 mm rainfall last year.

ALSO READ: Updated farm policy by Odisha government in making

Against average rainfall of 220.8 mm in July, the district has recorded 46 mm till date affecting the sowing of kharif crops.

While farmers have completed sowing on about 10,000 hectare (ha), paddy transplantation work has been taken up in 38,210 ha. Similarly, another 7000 ha is waiting for rains for paddy sowing.

This year, the district administration has fixed a target to cover 2.6 lakh ha under paddy cultivation.

While June and July are the two crucial months for kharif paddy cultivation, a dry spell has delayed the farm work in the district.

Even scorching heat in the last three days has dried up paddy seedlings in Chikiti, Kabisuryanagar, Khallikote, Sanakhemundi and Beguniapada blocks, posing a serious problem for the farmers.

Sources said most of the cultivable lands in the district are rain-fed due to inadequate irrigation coverage.

The district depends on Rushikulya river for large irrigation, Ghodahada, Bhanjanagar Daha and Baghalati reservoirs for medium irrigation and it has 1,092 lift irrigation (LI) points.

Medium irrigation projects usually release water through canals during third week of July. Deputy Director of Agriculture Manoj Kumar Behera said, “We are monitoring the situation.

We are hopeful that the rains will cover the shortfall. If rain continues to elude for more days, the situation would be critical.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Farmers Behrampur Ganjam Odisha Agriculture Ministry Odisha Rains Kharif Crops
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp