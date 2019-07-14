Home States Odisha

Odisha Bahuda Yatra: Thousands of devotees pull chariots in Baripada

After spending six days at their aunt’s house, the Trinity began their journey home as their chariots were pulled by the devotees.

Published: 14th July 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees throng Grand Road in Baripada to witness Bahuda Yatra of Trinity

Devotees throng Grand Road in Baripada to witness Bahuda Yatra of Trinity |( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Thousands of devotees gathered at Grand Road to witness the homecoming ceremony (Bahuda Yatra) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

ALSO READ: Bahuda Yatra: Chariots defy convention, reach Jagannath temple before sunset

After spending six days at their aunt’s house, the Trinity began their journey home as their chariots were pulled by the devotees. ‘

Darpadalana’, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, was pulled by women devotees. As per tradition, ‘Darpadalana’ was stopped midway in front of Baripada town police station.

It will again be pulled on Sunday.

The Bahuda Yatra or homecoming ceremony of Trinity here is different from Puri. The chariot of Lord Balabhadra, ‘Taladhwaja’, is the last to reach Jagannath temple here.

ALSO READ: Odia community in Japan and Bahrain celebrate Rath Yatra

During their six-day outing, the Trinity were worshipped in different avatars like ‘Matsya Kachhap’, ‘Harihar Brahma’ ‘Nrusingha Baraho’, ‘Bamano Parshuram’ and ‘Kanchi Aviyan’.

The Trinity were decorated with silver ornaments on their chariots in a ritual called ‘Rupa Besha’ on Friday.

Mayurbhanj SP Awinash Kumar said besides police personnel, volunteers from North Odisha University,  Mayurbhanj School of Accountancy and Management and NCC were engaged to ensure smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Baripada Bahuda Yatra Lord Jagannath Lord Balabhadra Devi Subhadra North Odisha University
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp