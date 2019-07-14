Odisha Bahuda Yatra: Thousands of devotees pull chariots in Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Thousands of devotees gathered at Grand Road to witness the homecoming ceremony (Bahuda Yatra) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.



ALSO READ: Bahuda Yatra: Chariots defy convention, reach Jagannath temple before sunset

After spending six days at their aunt’s house, the Trinity began their journey home as their chariots were pulled by the devotees. ‘



Darpadalana’, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, was pulled by women devotees. As per tradition, ‘Darpadalana’ was stopped midway in front of Baripada town police station.



It will again be pulled on Sunday.

The Bahuda Yatra or homecoming ceremony of Trinity here is different from Puri. The chariot of Lord Balabhadra, ‘Taladhwaja’, is the last to reach Jagannath temple here.



ALSO READ: Odia community in Japan and Bahrain celebrate Rath Yatra



During their six-day outing, the Trinity were worshipped in different avatars like ‘Matsya Kachhap’, ‘Harihar Brahma’ ‘Nrusingha Baraho’, ‘Bamano Parshuram’ and ‘Kanchi Aviyan’.

The Trinity were decorated with silver ornaments on their chariots in a ritual called ‘Rupa Besha’ on Friday.

Mayurbhanj SP Awinash Kumar said besides police personnel, volunteers from North Odisha University, Mayurbhanj School of Accountancy and Management and NCC were engaged to ensure smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra.