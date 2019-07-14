Odisha farmers irked over supply of low-quality seeds

Home States Odisha

The farmers are in a fix as the certified seeds procured through coop societies did not germinate

JAGATSINGHPUR: Supply of sub-standard seeds by the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) has emerged a matter of concern for farmers of Jagatsinghpur district.

Even as paddy cultivation was delayed due to inadequate rainfall in June, the farmers were hoping to start the process from this month as the conditions are favourable.

However, supply of poor quality of seeds has only made matters worse. The farmers are in a fix as the certified seeds like Sarala, MTU 1075, Puja, Swarna, Uphar and others they had procured through cooperative societies did not germinate while the traditional varieties do not have such problems.

Krushna Chandra Das, a farmer from Adhang Sasan village in Biridi block said he had purchased 1.20 quintal Sarala, one quintal MTU 1075 and 60 kg Puja seeds from the local cooperative society but all these varieties are poor quality.

The other farmers of the area too expressed similar concerns. The farmers said they faced financial losses as the seeds did not germinate even after 15 days of sowing.

Uttam Parida, a farmer of Pankpal village in Kujang block said he had purchased certified seeds from the local cooperative society and when they did not germinate, he brought traditional seeds for use on his farm land.

The farmers in the district alleged large scale irregularities in selection and supply of paddy seeds as certified by the Odisha state Seeds and Organic Products Certification Agency.

They said as the seeds were not dried properly before being stored in OSSC godowns, growth of fungus was witnessed in the majority of the stock.

Sources said paddy is being cultivated on 86,220 hectares of land in the district. Meanwhile, Deputy Director, Agriculture Ram Chandra Nayak said his department has received allegations of supply of sub-standard seeds to farmers in the district.

He said the district agriculture officer of Jagatsinghpur has been directed to conduct a probe into the matter. Nayak said around 5,400 quintal of seeds of different varieties were supplied to the district.

