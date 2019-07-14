Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court settles 109 cases in National Lok Adalat held in Cuttack

Among those who presided over the Lok Adalat benches included Justice AK Rath, Justice SK Sahoo, Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice AK Mishra.

Published: 14th July 2019

Orissa High Court in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Lok Adalat organised in Orissa High Court on Saturday managed to settle just around 13 per cent of the cases taken up by different benches. However, the Lok Adalat benches awarded Rs 6.77 crore as compensation in insurance cases.

Official sources said around 1.52 lakh cases are pending in Orissa High Court. As part of the effort,  841 cases were listed to be taken up by four Lok Adalat benches under the aegis of Orissa High Court Legal Services Committee along with Odisha State Legal Services Authority.

Only 109 cases could be settled. Of those 99 cases were related to insurances settlement. Though 171 cases related to service, pay allowance, retiring benefits, electricity, matrimonial and criminal matter were placed before the Lok Adalat benches, none could be settled.

National Lok Adalats are held at regular intervals where, on a single day, Lok Adalats are held throughout the country, from Supreme Court to Taluk level.

The adalats are aimed at reducing cases pending in the court vis-a-vis providing speedy and inexpensive justice to the people.

